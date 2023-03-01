Essential road safety improvements have finally been completed outside of a Northampton school, more than three years on from the first incident involving a pupil.

Northampton Academy and Michael Ellis, Conservative MP for Northampton North, have been campaigning for road safety improvements to be made outside of the school.

Chris Clyne, principal of Northampton Academy, first made contact with West Northamptonshire Council about his safety concerns in April 2020 – as it became more prominent of an issue after a year eight pupil was involved in an accident when crossing the road outside the school in November 2019.

It happened on Wellingborough Road, where the speed limit is 40 miles per hour when you come off the roundabout and past some traffic lights – just 40 yards from the entrance of Northampton Academy.

The pupil was sent flying up in the air after colliding with the car and was taken to hospital, before making a full recovery.

While discussions were ongoing with West Northamptonshire Council about what could be done to improve road safety for students, another incident occurred in January 2022.

It was a similar occurrence when one of the school’s younger students was struck by a van, resulting in them being taken to hospital to be checked over – and they too made a full recovery.

Principal Chris said: “It was massively important for the council to address these issues.

“When contact was first made with them, I was met with a response about how the road safety issues should have been addressed when the planning permission was submitted, which was when the school first opened in 2004.

“This was an inappropriate response to a school trying to be proactive. 1,700 students come in and out our doors each day and this should have been a priority.”

When Chris approached the council with his requests, it was agreed a school sign would be put up to deter motorists from speeding – as it would be clearer there was a higher risk of accidents on that part of the road.

Chris was under the impression this would be a flashing sign, but nonetheless a small triangle school sign was put in place last year.

A request was also made for a railing to be put up outside the school, on the opposite side of the road – in an attempt to prevent students crossing the road at places other than crossings.

This could not be granted as there is a bus stop too close by.

The most important improvement needed was changing the speed limit of the 40mph zone, just 20 yards from Northampton Academy’s gates.

“The council agreed to move the 40mph zone further down the road and away from the school,” said Chris. “And it was agreed that the speed limit outside the school would therefore be changed to 30mph – but implementing it has been ongoing for the best part of 18 months.”

The work was set to be done by January 27, 2023, after being pushed back from Spring 2022.

When approached for comment by Chronicle & Echo, a WNC spokesperson confirmed “essential works are due to be carried out on Wellingborough Road to address road safety concerns nearby to Northampton Academy”.

The spokesperson added: “Due to circumstances outside of our control, the works were delayed.”

WNC confirmed the works would begin on February 25 and they would aim to complete them within one week.

Chris confirmed on Tuesday (February 28) that the signs for the 40mph zone have been moved, as agreed by the two parties, but was under the impression they would be further down the road and away from the school than they are.

The school believes there is still more work to be done between themselves and the council, and there will be more to follow on this.

Northampton Academy has been “really warmed” by the support offered by Michael Ellis and Chris says “without him, we would not have gotten anywhere with the changes”.

Chris was initially in direct communication with WNC himself and although there was some progress, the responses began to slow.

That was when he made the decision to engage with Michael Ellis and his involvement began in January 2022.

Michael attended the site visit with the council, alongside a senior highways officer, and recognises the council knew the work needed to be done – but is disappointed by the length of time taken to see the changes implemented.

He said: “It is normal for me to campaign on behalf of my constituents and schools for work to be done by the council, if at all possible.

“But this is exceptional as it involves the public safety of children outside of school and nothing had happened for more than a year.”

Michael acknowledged the need to involve third parties and contractors to see the signage moved by WNC, but added: “This sort of delay on something as important as this is not acceptable and simply not good enough.

“The delays would be more understandable if this had not dragged on for more than a year. We’ve been through another winter with dark nights without the required work done.

“I’ve been an MP for many years and know things can’t be done overnight, but this is an unacceptable delay and I don’t accept the excuses.”