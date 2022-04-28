Enjoy a festival of dogs at Northamptonshire's Woof Fest

Fans of four-legged friends have been invited to a new Northamptonshire festival celebrating all things canine.

Nadine Berger, owner of The Canine Cottage, is launching Woof Fest which is a festival dedicated to dogs.

Stars of the show at Chester House Estate on Saturday, May 14, from 10am until 4pm, will be dogs of all shapes and sizes with demonstrations, competitions and stalls for people passionate about pooches.

Nadine with her two dogs Ozzie and Cooper

Ms Berger said: “Woof Fest is organised by dog lovers for dogs and their human family. We are incredibly proud to host the event at Chester House Estate which doesn’t just offer beautiful estate grounds but is such a significant heritage site as well. Four-legged visitors can expect a packed programme during the day."

Taking the lead in the morning, the Waendel Flyball Team will demonstrate their speedy sport. Northants Police will show visitors how handlers and police dogs work in real action events, with Guide Dogs UK letting visitors know how they train their assistance dogs for their important daily tasks.

In the afternoon guests can enter a dog and see the Waendel Flyball Team and Northants Police demonstrations again.

Ms Berger said: “Visitors can book a place and take part with their dog in one of our many categories such as best boy or girl, best puppy or golden oldie, waggiest tail, best smile or best matching dog and owner. The first three winners of each category will receive a rosette and a goody bag, and our judges will later on crown our best in show amongst all our winners.”

All dogs and their owners are invited to Woof Fest

Entry and parking to the event will be free for all visitors.

More than 35 artisan trade stalls that will take part on the day and showcase their products for humans – and dogs – will be joined by local and national dog charities displaying their work.

In the complex’s courtyard a specially-created Woof Fest Selfie set-up has been created by on-site florist Eden Wild to get a snap for the family album, and dogs can also have a have a go on a small agility course.

Ms Berger said: “We are expecting this to be a great day with something for the whole family.”