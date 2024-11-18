‘End of an era’ for Northants dining venue – which has reopened under new name with elevated offering
The Pop Up Place opened in High Street, Long Buckby at the end of 2022 – with the aim of creating an innovative pop-up food and drink establishment in an area that had seen nothing like it before.
It was instantly well-received and won a number of awards, including the ‘best casual dining’ category at the prestigious Muddy Stilettos Awards earlier this year.
Founders Jay Adams and Chloe Southgate decided now was the right time for The Pop Up Place to rebrand to The Fork & Flower, which opened its doors today after a week-long refurbishment.
The team took to social media to reminisce on The Pop Up Place and said: “What began as an idea inspired by the resilience and innovation of small businesses during and after the pandemic has blossomed into something more meaningful than we could have ever imagined.
“We set out to create a space where small, homegrown ventures could thrive beyond doorstep deliveries and local markets.”
They were certainly successful in creating a place where the Long Buckby community could come together and enjoy a variety of food, drink and themed events – and the co-founders say it was “embraced wholeheartedly”.
“Your support has shown us what our community truly loves and needs,” they continued. “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your unwavering support and love.”
The hope is that this new chapter as The Fork & Flower will solidify their identity and continue building on the strong foundation they have created over the past two years.
Parts of the building have been ripped out and knocked down to create a new environment, with the team and family members working hard to bring the vision to life over the past week.
The ‘fork’ aspect of the new name represents the brunches and sharing plates that will still be served daily, as well as on Friday and Saturday nights. Supper clubs and bottomless brunches are in the works for next year too.
Cocktails, cake and coffee will also be sticking around, and Jay and Chloe want to emphasise the offering will mostly be the same but elevated and in an improved space.
The ‘flower’ part of the name captures the fresh and welcome vibe they hope to create, with new touches of greenery and florals to make it the comfiest place to unwind.
