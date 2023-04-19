An empty garage workshop bought for £3.3m by Northamptonshire’s police, fire and crime commissioner more than two years ago will be put up for sale within weeks.

Stephen Mold’s office bought the unit in February 2021 hoping to use it for the county’s police and fire services’ vehicles but beyond scoping works, it has never been used for anything.

Mr Mold’s office announced last November that the price of planned renovation work at the unit in Baron Avenue, Earls Barton had jumped from £6m to £16m and would be stopped.

The property in Earls Barton

Land Registry documents show it bought the property from investment company Charterhouse Ventures.

The unit was not included on a list of the properties owned by the commissioner’s office on its website earlier this week.

It was added on Tuesday, along with other properties, when the omission was brought to its attention.

A spokesman for the Office of the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (OPFCC) said the building initially ‘suited our requirements’ and ‘considerable work’ was done to plan for it.

"However, as the public would expect we keep our plans under constant review, to ensure they continue to deliver for our business and the taxpayer,” they said.

Joint working for both police and fire services is still the office’s aim because of the ‘real business benefits, not least to the taxpayer, but we need to ensure our plans still make sense in the changing economic climate,’ they added.

Unused police buildings in Corby, Kettering and Desborough, are at different stages of being sold.

Contracts have been exchanged for Corby’s former police station and it should be sold by the end of May at the latest.

Estate agent Fisher German states on its website that a £1.4m sale has been agreed for the Elizabeth Street complex. It was the second time it had been put up for sale. A buyer pulled out because they were unable to complete a planned purchase in 2020.

Mr Mold’s office is working with North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) to sell Kettering’s police station and surrounding buildings, including the town’s unused magistrates’ court. The OPFCC still owns the former police station and adjoining social club but sold some other neighbouring buildings to the former Kettering Borough Council, which was dissolved in 2021 and its assets taken on by NNC.

Corby and Kettering’s stations closed in December 2017. Officers moved to the then new Weekley Woods Justice Centre off the A43.

Desborough’s police house, in Federation Avenue, was only being used by officers as a ‘drop in’ and the decision to sell it was taken last year. The detached three-bedroom house is being sold for £250,000.

Fisher German praises its ‘desirable’ location and ‘generous corner plot’. A marketing open day took place there earlier this month and Mr Mold’s estates team is ‘awaiting the outcomes’ of it.

Other work is ongoing to sell other properties, including four police boxes – which are small buildings which have been used by officers previously – across Northampton. They are in Pendle Road, Harborough Road, Wellingborough Road and Abbey Street.

