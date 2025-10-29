‘Emotional’ closure for club after almost five decades in Northampton location with profits donated to charity

A club recently closed down after almost five decades in its most recent Northampton location, and the profits from the building sale were donated to charity.

The Royal Navy & Royal Marines Club shut its doors in Lorne Road at the start of August, and profits were donated to Cynthia Spencer Hospice, BLESMA and The Northampton Sea Cadets.

The Royal Navy & Royal Marines Association was originally formed in 1936 to reunite shipmates who served in WWI. The HQ of the Northampton branch was originally based at The Old White Hart.

In July 1970, the club moved to Poole Street and attracted more than 400 members – which inspired the move to larger premises in Lorne Road in November 1979, where it served members until its closure in recent months.

One of the main aims of the club was to provide a benevolent service to members in times of need, and it enabled a community and social atmosphere to be built.

Wendy Baxter first got involved with the voluntary club around seven years ago when her father Albert Tew was the chairman. It was a time of difficulty for the venture and Wendy came on board as secretary, having visited the club since she was a child because of her dad.

“It was for veterans, locals and their friends,” Wendy told the Chronicle & Echo. “They felt very safe there. It was somewhere to come along, socialise and have a drink. We had good prices as we were non-profit making.”

Wendy was asked why the decision was made to close the club, especially as it had been located in Lorne Road for nearly 46 years.

She said: “It was money and finances, and we wanted to go out on a high without owing anyone any money. The decision was made by the members at a meeting and it wasn’t a committee thing, which was good.

“It was very sad and emotional, especially for the locals who live around there with no transport who feel isolated. But the club wasn’t as sociable as it used to be.”

It was the members who voted to split the profits between Cynthia Spencer Hospice and BLESMA. After the building and memorabilia was sold, each charity received a hefty £11,000. The Northampton Sea Cadets then received the rest.

Despite the club no longer existing, the former members are committed to staying in touch and plan to meet up every three months.

They now refer to themselves as ‘The Navy Club on Tour’ and are pleased to support The Old Five Bells and The Old Northamptonians Cricket Club moving forward.