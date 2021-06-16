Emergency services rescue nest of birds trapped inside a post on Northampton industrial estate

Firefighters assisted police to rescue a nest of birds that had become stuck inside a metal post in Northampton

Brackmills Police Community Support Officer Paul Hurst, of Northamptonshire Police, was patrolling on Old Bedford Road yesterday evening (June 15) when he was approached by members of the pubic. They informed him that four birds had become trapped after their nest had dropped to the bottom of a metal post.

PCSO Hurst then called the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, who then sent crews from Mereway Fire Station to the scene at 6.44pm.

The four starling chicks were rescued after their nest dropped to the bottom of a metal post.

A spokesman for the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The crew used an angle grinder to cut the hollow metal post and free the four starling chicks that had been trapped.

"The birds were then transported to Vets For Pets for the night before being transferred to an RSCPA wildlife centre this morning."

Firefighters from Mereway Fire Station helped to rescue the four chicks.