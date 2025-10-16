Emergency services on scene of A43 - A14 serious incident near Kettering

By Alison Bagley
Published 16th Oct 2025, 09:25 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2025, 10:29 BST
Emergency services are on the scene of a serious incident on the A43 Kettering northern bypass close to Junction 7 of the A14 today (Thursday, October 16).

Traffic has been backing up on approaches to the link road between the Rockingham Road roundabout and Junction 7.

Officers on the scene have been turning vehicles already on the carriageway around and directing them away from the scene.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We're at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A43 between Rockingham Road and Junction 7 of the A14.

"Both carriageways are expected to remain closed for several hours.

"Please find an alternative route until further notice.”

Commuter Neil Burkett was on the school run at 8.30am when three police cars and three paramedic vehicles went past towards him the Telford Way roundabout.

He said: “I’ve been sat here since half eight. A police officer has told us it’s going to be a long time. There’s flashing lights in the distance. We’ve been told they will bring us something to eat and drink.”

Stagecoach is warning passengers that bus services in Kettering will be affected.

More to follow.

