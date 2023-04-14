News you can trust since 1931
Emergency services called to A43 crash between Kettering and Northampton

The road was closed for just under two hours

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 14th Apr 2023, 14:52 BST

Two drivers have been taken to hospital following a collision at a crossroads on the A43 this morning.

Police closed the road after the incident involving two lorries and a car close to the Hannington crossroads.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This was a slight injury road traffic collision which occurred on the A43, near to the Hannington crossroads shortly after 9am this morning (April 14).

File picture
“The incident involved two HGVs and a car. The female driver of the car was taken to Kettering General Hospital with minor injuries and a male driver of one of the HGVs was taken to Northampton General Hospital with minor injuries.

"The other driver was not injured.”

The road was re-opened at 10.50am.

Related topics:Emergency servicesNorthamptonKetteringA43Police