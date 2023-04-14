Emergency services called to A43 crash between Kettering and Northampton

Two drivers have been taken to hospital following a collision at a crossroads on the A43 this morning.

Police closed the road after the incident involving two lorries and a car close to the Hannington crossroads.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This was a slight injury road traffic collision which occurred on the A43, near to the Hannington crossroads shortly after 9am this morning (April 14).

File picture

“The incident involved two HGVs and a car. The female driver of the car was taken to Kettering General Hospital with minor injuries and a male driver of one of the HGVs was taken to Northampton General Hospital with minor injuries.

"The other driver was not injured.”

