A major Northampton road near to the M1 is closed at a roundabout today for 'emergency bridge repairs'.

The A45 westbound is closed where it passes under the Queen Eleanor roundabout.

The A45 westbound is closed where is passes under the Queen Eleanor roundabout. Image from AATraffic at 13:56pm, July 19.

Road crews closed the road at around 1pm today (July 19) while they carry out "emergency bridge repairs".

Traffic is handling the closure well but delays are expected in the area.

A report on Roadworks.org says the repairs should be completed by 6pm today.