Eleventh year of charity Christmas display – described as ‘winter wonderland’ and open for one weekend only

It is the eleventh year of an annual charity Christmas display at a Northampton home, which is described as a “winter wonderland” and is open for just one weekend.

Ann Williams is inviting visitors into her home from 3pm until 6pm on December 14 and 15, which she is known for decorating in Lumbertubs Lane to raise money for different charities.

This all began at a time when Ann’s daughter and husband both had cancer, and her husband was on a committee for the area.

He thought it would be a good idea for Ann to decorate the bungalow for charity, which she had always done but decided to take it to the next level.

Ann’s husband sadly passed away the following February, but she continued to do the Christmas display and it got bigger and better as the years went on.

In previous years, the money raised has helped Cynthia Spencer Hospice, Marie Curie, DEBRA and the Talbot Butler Ward at Northampton General Hospital.

Like last year, 2024’s display is in aid of PHAB – which supports social activities and sports for children and young adults nationally.

Ann, who also previously organised the Northampton carnival, is part of the PHAB committee and says the money will support their upcoming plans, particularly as the charity now has its own place.

Entry is £3 for children, which includes a Santa visit and present, and £1 for adults. Refreshments will be on sale over the course of the weekend, and a donation box will remain outside Ann’s home until Christmas.

“It’s just amazing,” said Ann, who is in the thick of decorating her home. “The swimming pool has a beautiful swan in it, with seals, penguins, an igloo and a Norwegian house. The Victorian village and town display is in the games room, and the fun fair, tombola and Father Christmas are in their own rooms.”

Ann said that last year’s visitors praised the display for being different from anything they have seen before.

“I love it,” said Ann. “It gives me so much pleasure that the children love it so much, it’s a whole experience. People say it’s like the start of Christmas for them.”