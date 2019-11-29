Eleven cars on Northamptonshire roads crash or skid off course this morning in wake of first icy night of winter

At least eleven cars have been in an accident in Northamptonshire this morning in the wake of black ice on the roads.

Between 7am and 9am today, Northamptonshire Police have dealt with nine separate incidents where cars have left the road, crashed or ended up in ditches because of ice following just the first icy night of the winter.

Several motorists have tweeted about their encounters with the ice, with some saying "all" of Roman Road between Duston and the A5 near Daventry is "a sheet of ice".

Incredibly, despite 11 reported crashes, no one has been hurt in the incidents this morning.

The incidents have centred around Wootton, Roman Road and West Haddon, and include:

· 7.03am – report received of a white van in a ditch on Horton Road, no injuries

· 7.09am – report of a blue Renault Clio hitting a tree after skidding on ice on Roman (Nobottle) Road, no injuries

· 7.23am – report of black ice on Newport Pagnell Road (between Wootton and Piddlington), Street Doctor team made aware

· 7.47am – report received of a blue VW Polo in a ditch on Roman (Nobottle) Road, no injuries

· 7.58am – report of car in a ditch (no vehicle details given) on Newport Pagnell Road

· 8.06am – report of a car in a ditch at junction of Banbury Lane/Magpie Road (between Sulgrave and Culworth), no injuries

· 8.13am – report of a car skidding on ice into a hedge in West Haddon Road, Guilsborough, no injuries but driver shaken up

· 8.48am – report of three vehicle RTC in Roman (Nobottle) Road, after the Brington turn, with one car in a ditch, no injuries. There’s an accompanying (non-confirmed) mention of a number of other vehicles stopped elsewhere on this road after Whilton but no further details on this

· 8.59am report of an unattended silver Ford in a ditch on Guilsborough Road, West Haddon

One motorist, Ian Kingston, tweeted: "Really nasty on rural roads Wootton, Hackelton, Horton #blackice vehicles off the road in ditches."

Northamptonshire County Council has been contacted to see if any of these roads were not gritted as part of last night's routes.

Another driver, Rachael Chelson, tweeted: "@NNHighways Did you actually go out and grit lastnight? The whole of Roman Road (off the A5)in Northampton is just a sheet of ice with several cars off the road. sheet ice across the carriageway."