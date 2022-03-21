Electrician Rob takes on London Marathon to support Northampton charity

A Northampton electrician will join tens of thousands of runners, businesspeople, and volunteers to tackle the London Landmarks Half Marathon next month in a bid to raise vital funds for a small ‘grassroots’ charity.

Rob Lewis of R J Lewis Electrical Ltd is set to run 13.1 miles through central London on 3rd April for Thomas’s Fund – a charity which provides music therapy for more than 30 children and young people with life-limiting illnesses or life-threatening conditions in the county.

He is part of Thomas’s Fund’s ‘Team Tom’, made up of 12 other regionally-based tradespeople, business supporters and trustees all supporting the Northamptonshire charity.

Rob Lewis in training

Rob said: “Thomas’s Fund carries out some really amazing work for children that are too unwell to attend school or nursery, but it doesn’t have huge exposure like the larger, well-known charities, and that is why I have chosen to run for them. I would urge other Northamptonshire businesses to support them too.

“I love how it’s a charity that has remained purposely small so that it can offer a really personal music therapy service to families in their homes, hospitals and the local community. I have got to know the founders and the more I learn about their amazing efforts, the more I want to do as much as I can to help the disadvantaged children they work with.”

It is the first time Thomas’s Fund has entered a team into the London Landmarks Half Marathon which spans the capital’s stunning landscape of iconic landmarks.

Lucy Smith, co-founder of Thomas’s Fund and mother of Thomas, whose name the charity was founded added: “We are over the moon to have the continued support of Rob and the wider business community.

“He and others have really got on board with what we are all about as a grassroots charity. What makes us different is our ability to provide a flexible music therapy service and a strong, understanding relationship with the families we support in Northamptonshire.

Music has such amazing healing benefits, but our vision is not one of geographical growth. Our fundraising is about being able to deliver our work and adapt and develop new services as they are needed. Their support means so much and we can’t wait to cheer them all on at the event.”