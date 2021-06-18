Electric scooter stolen from Kettering home

A burglar stole an electric scooter after forcing their way into a house in Kettering.

Today (June 18) police launched an appeal after the incident in Regent Street between 3pm on May 30 and 1am the following morning.

The home's rear door was forced open, and five alloy wheels were stolen from the kitchen and an electric scooter taken from the living room.

The scooter that has been stolen

A police spokesman said: "Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident, have been offered such items for sale in unusual circumstances or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area between the stated times.

"Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 21000299992. Or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."