Elderly woman seen walking on busy road in Northamptonshire found safe and well

An elderly woman seen walking on a busy road in Northamptonshire has been found safe and well, police have confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The elderly woman, who was thought to have been wearing pyjama bottoms and slippers, was walking in the direction of Towcester and was also believed to have been laying by the side of the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police asked anyone who saw or helped the woman to call 999 urgently. Later on Friday, police confirmed the woman had been found safe and well, as a member of the public drove her home.

The woman was seen walking on the A5 near Hobby Fish but was found safe and well.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who helped us trace a woman who was spotted walking along the A5.

“With your support, we are pleased to report that a member of the public contacted us to say that they had kindly drove the woman home.

“We have since spoken to her and are happy to confirm that she is safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who called us or shared our appeal. Your support as always is much appreciated.”