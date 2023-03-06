An eight-year-old from Northampton is more than half way through a 20-day challenge to raise money for a two-year-old who needs life-saving treatment costing £2 million.

Alicja Janczak is on day 11 of jogging one mile and doing 20 push ups and sit ups every morning, which she began on February 24.

The two-year-old, Kamilka Gil from Poland, has spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) – a genetic condition that gradually makes the muscles weaker and causes problems with movement.

Alicja Janczak, 8, is on day 11 of jogging one mile and doing 20 push ups and sit ups every morning.

Without the £2 million treatment, Kamika will continue to deteriorate until nothing more can be done.

Kamilka has a twin brother and their parents noticed they were not developing at the same rate at 15 months old, when she lacked strength compared to him.

The international fundraising page, set up by parents Zuzanna and Dawid, reads: “Children with SMA simply die without treatment. Kamila's condition is getting worse. She can't walk, she loses her balance, and her posture is less and less stable.

“She is much more prone to infection than her brother. SMA has not attacked the respiratory system yet, and this is the scariest thing.

Kamilka Gil, who needs the £2 million life-saving treatment, and her twin brother.

“We had different plans and dreams. We imagined our daughter's future completely differently. Everything is gone.

“Now the only thing that counts is this fundraiser and quick administration of the medicine. We are begging for help and running out of time.”

Alicja’s mother, Iwona Janczak, has worked with Kamilka’s grandmother for the past decade and saw the efforts online to get people donating globally.

Iwona says Alicja came up with the fundraising idea herself and after hearing her parents talking about Kamilka and the need for this treatment, she wanted to do anything she could to help.

“It is a challenge for Alicja some days,” said Iwona. “She has to push herself when it’s cold outside and wants to get it done as quickly as possible.

“She also trains four times a week in kickboxing, so she’s very active.”

At the time of writing, Alicja has raised £565 – far exceeding the £100 target set, which they reached on day one.

Iwona said: “Alicja was so shocked when she found out she’d already reached the target. She nearly started crying because she was so overwhelmed by the support.”

Alicja’s primary school got behind the cause as soon as they knew she was doing a fundraiser, and now the eight-year-old features in their weekly newsletter with progress updates.

Though Alicja has far exceeded her initial target, she is not setting a new one and will see how much the final total finishes on in nine days time – which will then be transferred straight over.

Iwona said: “Many people have children and we have another daughter the same age as Kamilka.

“If it was us who needed help, we know people we know – and don’t know – would do all they can to help.

“We are living in tough times and even if people don’t have a lot of money, donating as little as they can means so much to others.”

