There's plenty going on at Rushden Lakes this month
Eight things to do at Rushden Lakes during July other than shopping

It’s not just about shopping, grabbing a bite to eat or watching a film!
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 29th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 14:37 BST

There’s lots of fun to be had at Rushden Lakes this month (July) with a range of different activities on offer.

Here’s a handy guide to eight things to do at the popular retail and leisure complex just off the A45 at Rushden that you might not know about.

It includes a handmade and vintage fair, a new rental service offered by Decathlon, Songs and Scones at Patisserie Valerie in support of local charities and the Blue Light Card Member Day with exclusive offers.

Scroll down to check out what’s going on at Rushden Lakes apart from shopping during the month of July.

There's still time to grab a selfie by the butterfly wall at Rushden Lakes which recently had a makeover and is now blooming with sunflowers - it will be there from now until September. And if you tag your pictures with the hashtag #MyRushdenLakes you could be in with the chance of featuring on the site's social channels

If your little one is starting school in September, help them kickstart their school journey with Rock Up's reception mornings. The special climb and soft play session gives them a chance to meet their future classmates and make new friends. Simply look for the school they're joining on Rushden Lakes' website and book a session at the start time listed

Decathlon is running a new rental service which allows you to rent items such as kids' bikes to kayaks, tennis rackets to stand-up paddle boards, from only £10 a day and 50 per cent off on the second day. Rentals can be ordered online and collected in store an hour later, and also cancelled up to 24 hours in advance to allow for any weather changes

For the price of two climbs, you can unlock unlimited access for your youngsters to Rock Up, all month long. Starting from £10, they have three separate membership levels to choose from, all with their own benefits and access to walls and play areas

