Eight-month-old Labrador cross pup abandoned in Northampton car park before Christmas now looking for forever home

An eight-month-old Labrador cross pup, who was abandoned in a Northampton car park before Christmas, is now looking for her forever home.

Ginny was found wandering in a car park in the King’s Heath on December 17, 2024 and was taken into the care of the RSPCA Northamptonshire Branch.

The pup is not microchipped, but is thought to be around eight months old and a Labrador cross Cane Corso.

Staff at the RSPCA branch have been caring for the pooch and getting her ready. Now they are appealing to find Ginny her forever home.

Kate Whitehead, dog welfare manager from the branch said: “We will never know why Ginny was found straying on her own - but you would have thought that someone would have come forward to claim her - especially as she was still so young.

“Sadly as she was found just before Christmas and still at a young age - we can’t help wondering if she had been an early present - and those who took her on did not realise how much time and effort is needed with a pup.

“Ginny was very nervous when we first took her in - but since being in care and with lots of positive exposure she has grown in confidence and is an adorable girl with so much love to give. She loves to be with people and have lots of fuss and attention.

“She can be a little wary of new people initially - but soon builds her confidence. She loves her food and treats and is keen to learn. She is looking for a home where she can spend lots of time with her forever family to build a trusting bond and to help with her training.

“Being a young girl, she will benefit from going back to basics in terms of house-training and socialising around people, environments and other dogs. She can be a little uncertain around some other dogs and can be vocal, although she has happily walked alongside a few of our other rescues.

“She enjoys her walks and does walk well on the lead. She will benefit from an active family that she can share lots of adventures with. She loves to play with her toys so is looking for a home with a spacious garden.”

Ginny is not yet neutered but will need to be. This will be carried out at a vets within Northamptonshire and will be covered by the branch.

She is currently 24kg and still has some growing to do, so adopters with large breed experience will be beneficial.

Ginny would be able to live with children over the age of 12 years. She needs to be the only animal in the home where she can have the time and attention just for her. She will need help in learning that it is okay to be left for short periods.

Ginny is just one of a number of dogs being cared for by the RSPCA Northamptonshire Branch - with many more waiting to come in - and as a result they are in desperate need of new dog fosters. Find out more here.