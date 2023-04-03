Eight extremely cute pictures of babies born in Northampton in February and March 2023
New bundles of joy for proud parents across the town
The beginning of the month means it is the time when we get to celebrate a whole month, or two, of newborns who will call Northampton their home.
To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, place and time of birth and birth weight.
Below are eight adorable babies who were born in Northampton in February and March 2023.
