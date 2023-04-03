Eight extremely cute pictures of babies born in Northampton in February and March 2023

New bundles of joy for proud parents across the town

The beginning of the month means it is the time when we get to celebrate a whole month, or two, of newborns who will call Northampton their home.

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, place and time of birth and birth weight.

Below are eight adorable babies who were born in Northampton in February and March 2023.

Babies born in Northampton in February and March 2023 Here are pictures of some of the babies born in Northampton in February and March 2023.

Babies born in Northampton in February and March 2023 Harper Grace born on February 15, 9.25am at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 9lbs 14ozs.

Babies born in Northampton in February and March 2023 Jonah Jerry born on February 6, 3.05pm at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 6lbs 10ozs.

Babies born in Northampton in February and March 2023 Nicole born on February 14, 3.11pm at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 70zs.