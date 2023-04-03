News you can trust since 1931
Eight extremely cute pictures of babies born in Northampton in February and March 2023

New bundles of joy for proud parents across the town

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:03 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 14:03 BST

The beginning of the month means it is the time when we get to celebrate a whole month, or two, of newborns who will call Northampton their home.

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, place and time of birth and birth weight.

Below are eight adorable babies who were born in Northampton in February and March 2023.

Harper Grace born on February 15, 9.25am at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 9lbs 14ozs.

Harper Grace born on February 15, 9.25am at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 9lbs 14ozs. Photo: Submitted

Jonah Jerry born on February 6, 3.05pm at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 6lbs 10ozs.

Jonah Jerry born on February 6, 3.05pm at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 6lbs 10ozs. Photo: Submitted

Nicole born on February 14, 3.11pm at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 70zs.

Nicole born on February 14, 3.11pm at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 70zs. Photo: Submitted

