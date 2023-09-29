News you can trust since 1931
Eight abandoned but adorable dogs looking for their forever home this week in Northamptonshire

Can you help?
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 29th Sep 2023, 14:01 BST

Here are eight abandoned but adorable dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.

So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs: the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.

"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

Below are the dogs that need rehoming this week, with descriptions written by Annie.

Hugo is a four-year-old Frenchie lad who needs a breed experienced home with no children. Hugo is fearful upon first meeting people but will be your next friend given a chance to earn his trust.

Nelson is a huge bundle of love! This affectionate, playful five-year-old Labrador-cross came to us because his owner sadly passed away. He loves to go on long walks and play ball, but would be benefit from some training classes.

Polly is a pretty little two-year-old Pomsky rescue from a puppy farm. She is very shy so needs a quiet patient dog-savvy home who will give her the time she needs to settle in. A home where there is a friendly established dog would be perfect to help her learn how good life can be. She could live with dog-friendly cats.

