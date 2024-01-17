Educator shares stark reality across Northampton – from food poverty in families to isolation among the elderly

Anna shared the level of need is sadly still rising, particularly in schools with some young people missing meals

An independent educator, who does vital work across the county to make a positive difference, has shared the stark reality for many at the moment.

From the food poverty experienced by families to the isolation and loneliness among the elderly, Anna Letts has shared her insight with the Chronicle & Echo.

Among her many streams of important work, Anna works part-time for The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation as their school liaison – helping to support more than 70 schools with food provision and vouchers for meals during the holidays.

Anna Letts is an independent educator, who does vital work across the county to make a positive difference.

She also visits the schools to teach assemblies about the charity’s work and the cost of living crisis. With her background in primary education, Anna breaks down the stigma of asking for help with the young people.

Her work does not stop there, as Anna leads the keep fit session as part of the ‘Stay Well Wednesdays’ social club.

It is typically older individuals who attend those sessions, with the aim of reducing isolation and loneliness. Attending gives them access to a warm space and home-cooked meal too.

Anna also helps out at the charity’s men’s club ‘Cheers for Tuesdays’, and all the socials run by the charity are open to people of any age.

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation's weekly social clubs from Monday to Wednesday.

“When I was a teacher in a mixed intake area with people in deprivation, there were kids who didn’t have breakfast and went without meals regularly,” said Anna.

She praised The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation for helping any child who needs it, regardless of if they are eligible for free school meals or not – as anyone can be impacted by food poverty.

Anna added: “Every half term we give out food vouchers through the government scheme, which is determined by criteria. We get asked for food bags on top of that.

“We’ve had calls from schools we’ve never worked with before who want to become partners. The number of schools and the level of need have gone up.”

Anna’s school assemblies give them an insight into what the charity does and where any donations go.

“I have to be careful of the language used,” said Anna. “You don’t know how much the children understand. We educate them that the cost of living isn’t about poor people, it affects more than people who don’t have a lot of money.

“We make it personal to the kids by telling them all wages are staying the same, like their teachers and family members, and that’s why parents have to say no to things sometimes.”

The main message Anna portrays is that there is no need to feel ashamed or embarrassed to talk about money, as it is “better to talk about it than bottle it up” – just like they would with their mental health, for example.

Though Anna is used to working with children, her latest work with the charity’s social clubs for adults is new ground.

The subsidised price for the sessions covers the activity and a home-cooked warm meal by charity founder Teresa. For as little as £1 extra, attendees can even have their hair cut.

“I ask them what they would be doing if they weren’t here and they tell me not a lot,” said Anna, who explained many have no nearby family members or means of transport.

The charity gives them the opportunity to meet new people and establish friendships, particularly those who come alone with the aim of socialising.

Anna added: “For some of them it’s the only time they leave the house. The activities, staff and atmosphere are welcoming and really fun. They all laugh and smile.”

As she is self-employed, Anna’s work extends much wider – spanning the anti-knife-crime ‘carry a basketball not a blade’ campaign, the Streetballerz basketball sessions for young people, and mental health first aid courses.

Anna has also led a course for Northamptonshire Carers on the management of chronic pain, having dealt with her own struggles for 25 years.