Economic boost: Women’s Rugby World Cup brings thousands to Northampton with Grosvenor Centre recording 20% rise in footfall

Footfall in Northampton town centre has seen a huge boost over the last few weeks as thousands flock to town for Women’s Rugby World Cup.

West Northamptonshire has played a starring role in this year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup, with host venue Franklin’s Gardens attracting thousands of spectators, and Fan Zones in Northampton Market Square drawing record-breaking crowds.

More than 48,500 fans attended six matches at Franklin’s Gardens, creating a ‘fantastic atmosphere and strong support for the tournament’, according to West Northants Council (WNC)

As well as the area of St James around the stadium buzzing, there has been a knock-on effect for the town centre which has played host to the Fan Zone area, resulting in a significant boost for the local economy.

A spokesperson for WNC said: “The popular Fan Zones offered residents and visitors the chance to soak up the tournament atmosphere and created a genuine festival feel right in the heart of Northampton.

" Along with Northampton Music Festival and Movies on the Square, these events helped bring the community together to celebrate world-class sport, music, and entertainment.”

According to WNC, the impact has been ‘strongly reflected’ in footfall figures, with the Grosvenor Shopping Centre welcoming more than 120,000 people in the first week of September - the highest number outside of the busy December period for over 18 months, and a 20 per cent rise compared with the same week last year.

The spokesperson continued: “The tournament has also delivered a significant boost for local hospitality and businesses, with four international teams staying in West Northamptonshire, seeing hotels benefitting from long-term team stays of up to a month. Thousands of additional visitors have also been filling local hotels, booking restaurants, and supporting high street businesses, leaving a positive lasting impact on the local economy.”

WNC is now preparing to host a ‘major celebration event’ in Northampton Market Square if England’s Red Roses secure their place in the final on Saturday September 27.

The event will take place from midday to 7pm and include a big screen showing the match live, free family friendly activities, local DJ to help create a party atmosphere, food and drink stalls and a licensed bar area for fans to enjoy the game in a vibrant, festival atmosphere.

WNC hopes the celebration will provide ‘residents and visitors with another chance to come together, cheer on England, and showcase the unique community spirit of West Northants.’

Cllr Mark Arnull, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “The Women’s Rugby World Cup has been a real highlight for West Northamptonshire, and it has been a privilege to host such a significant sporting event. We’ve seen a positive impact across our town centres, with a welcome boost for local businesses and the wider economy. Events like this really demonstrate the value of bringing international sport to West Northants.

“The success of the tournament is thanks to the fantastic volunteers and everyone who has worked tirelessly behind the scenes. Their dedication has ensured everything ran smoothly and helped create a real sense of community pride. We’re now looking forward to the prospect of celebrating an England final with a special event in Market Square - come on you Red Roses!”

At the start of the tournament, organisers said more than 30,000 tickets had already been sold across the country, which is double the amount sold in New Zealand for the last tournament in 2022.