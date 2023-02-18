Easter appeal boost from Aarron Lambo's Mental raffle donation and Hells Angels

An appeal to help some of Northamptonshire’s most vulnerable children has received a boost from a local business.

Mother Christmas Jeanette Walsh organises an annual toy collection and Easter egg collection for children in need.

After hearing about her work from appeal supporter Hells Angels Northants, Aarron Lambert, founder of the Mental Monkey, brand wanted to help.

L-r Jeanette Walsh with Aarron Lambert (Mental Monkey) and Rachel Nash (King Billy Rock Bar)

He said: “Myself and my sister Natalie Lambert are owners of a brand called ‘Mental’, which is made up of many successful businesses, one being competitions. This business in particular is a great opportunity for the public to get involved and not only be in with a chance to win something unique but a way to help kids that are less fortunate.

“We work closely with Hells Angels Marbella and Hells Angels Northants. It was Hells Angels that put us in contact with Jeanette and were able to make this possible.

"She does amazing work and we will be helping again soon with more competitions in the future.”

L-r Jeanette Walsh with Aarron Lambert (Mental Monkey) and Rachel Nash (King Billy Rock Bar), Mick Kent (Northants Hells Angels)

Jeanette picked up the £1,000 donation from Mr Lambert after he flew in from Spain. Mick Kent, vice-president of Hells Angels Northants, and Rachel Nash, licensee of the King Billy pub in Northampton, joined in the presentation.

Mick said: “We as Hells Angels always seem to be portrayed as the bad guys. I’m a father and a grandfather. Rachel approached me and mentioned doing something for charity. Last Christmas we raised over £1,500 with Rachel for teenagers in care, as I felt they tend to be overlooked. These kids wake up with no love or presents in their lives. Aarron’s a friend of mine. I told him what we’d done. He spent time in care, and it’s a subject close to his heart.

"He wanted to make a donation himself, so he flew back from Spain personally to handover a £1,000 to Jeanette.”

Jeanette said: I'd like to thank Aarron for this donation and the King Billy and the Northants Hells Angels for their support. The money will be used to help treat children in Northamptonshire who have the least."

If you can offer help with Mother Christmas’s Easter collection email Jeanette Walsh on [email protected] to arrange a collection.

