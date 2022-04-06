Eastenders star, Max Bowden, is one of the latest celebrities to be announced in the charity football match line-up. Photo by Gareth Cattermole - Getty.

An EastEnders actor and X Factor contestant have been announced as the latest celebrities to join the line-up for a charity football match supporting fathers affected by stillbirth and neonatal death.

Actor Max Bowden – best known for playing Ben Mitchell in EastEnders – and Max Mills from the X Factor duo Max and Harvey will take part in the match on Sunday, April 24 to raise funds for Sands United FC, which is a team of men united by the loss of a child.

Latest announcements have also revealed that the 2018 Voice UK semi-finalist Jamie Grey will be gracing the Northampton Town FC’s Sixfields stadium to take part in the all-star football match later this month.

Sands United FC was established in 2018 after the death of Charlotte and Rob Allen’s baby daughter, Niamh. The football team sees bereaved fathers come together through a shared love of sport and to find a supporting network, where they can feel at ease talking about their grief.

The celebrity game will also be raising funds for the Northampton Town Community Trust, which aims to create a healthy, happy and connected Northamptonshire by using the power of sport through the football club.

Other celebrities joining the star-studded charity Football match line-up include:

Shayne Ward – Coronation Street and2005 X Factor winner Jake Wood – Eastenders Lee Latchford-Evans – Steps James Argent – TOWIE Dan Osborne – TOWIE Dean Gaffney – Eastenders Tom Malone – Gogglebox Jake Cornish, Nas Majeed, Luke Trotman and Dom Lever – Love Island Danny Hatchard – Eastenders Matt Lapinskas – Eastenders Joe Sealey – The Real Housewives of Cheshire Martyn Ford – Fast and Furious Sam Bailey – 2013 X Factor winner TV personality, Calum Best – son of the late Manchester United football player, George Best Bleu Landau – King Arthur: Legend of the Sword Comedian, Man Like Haks TV chef, Dean Edwards Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Jamie O’Hara

A number of former Cobblers icons will also be taking part in the all-star football match, with other names to be announced in the coming weeks.

This upcoming charity match will mark 125 years since the formation of Northampton Town FC in 1987.

The match has been organised by Sellebrity Soccer, which helps charities to raise money by arranging all-star football matches across the UK.

Sellebrity Soccer’s co-founder, Kevin Cooper, said: “I am really looking forward to this celebrity match in Northampton as we will be raising significant funds for two charities which are close to the club’s heart. It is an honour to back such amazing causes.”

Kick-off is at 3pm on Sunday, April 24 but the turnstiles will open at 1.30pm.

Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for children, or people can upgrade to a hospitality package for £45 per person, which includes a two-course pre-match meal and half time refreshments, with a cash bar. People can access a post-match buffet for £25 per person.

Sands is a UK stillbirth and neonatal death charity. Sands exists to reduce the number of babies dying and to ensure that anyone affected by the death of a baby receives the best possible care and support.

According to Sands, over 5,000 babies are stillborn or die within the first four weeks of life in the UK every year.