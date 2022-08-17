East Midlands Railway warns of delays and cancellations at Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough after person hit by train
All lines to London St Pancras closed while emergency services deal with sad incident
Rail passengers from Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough are being warned of morning rush hour delays and cancellations on Wednesday (August 17) after a person was hit by a train.
Operator East Midlands Railway issued a bulletin at 6.31am confirming services in both directions have been halted between Luton and London St Pancras.
A spokesman added: “At present emergency services are en-route to manage the incident. They are expected to arrive at 6:45am.”
“We are currently looking at alternative arrangements to keep you on the move. Please remember that this can take time and be assured that our team are working tirelessly to arrange this as quickly as possible for you. We appreciate your patience whilst we do this.
“You should continue to travel as originally planned however your journey may be delayed by 60 minutes. We are sorry for the delay to your journey today.”
Thameslink trains from Bedford were also halted.
An update at 8.15am said lines had reopened but that passengers should continue to expect delays.
■ Have you been affected by a railway incident? Samaritans are there for you. If a railway incident has affected you or someone you know, visit samaritans.org/railsupport. If you'd like to talk things through, Samaritans are there to listen. Call 116 123 for free day or night.