Earls Barton’s The Square road damaged by flooding as Anglian Water insist there’s ‘a lot of water with nowhere to go’

The recent flooding in north Northamptonshire has caused a portion of the road in The Square, Earls Barton to become severely damaged.

The out of hours team for Kier, North Northamptonshire Council’s highways contractor, was called to the site on Saturday afternoon and put in temporary traffic management for safety purposes.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Our teams are working to respond to flooding in Earls Barton, including in The Square. The heavy rainfall over the past few days, combined with the already saturated ground from the record wet winter last year, mean that we’re seeing widespread infiltration of excess water into our sewer network – there is simply a lot of water with nowhere to go.

“Responsibility for flooding and drainage requires response from many different organisations, businesses, and landowners, and it will take a combined response from all involved to put together a plan to address the issue in the long term.”

The damage is caused by widespread infiltration of excess water into the sewer network

Anglian Water has assured residents that the sewage network is operating as usual. During bursts of heavy rainfall, as seen this weekend, the volume of water from rainfall, flooded rivers and high groundwater finds its way into the network, meaning there is less capacity for the excess water to go to.

Both routes through The Square remain open, however caution is advised when approaching the intersection.

An amber warning was issued by the met office over the weekend, with more than 81 calls having been responded to by local fire crews.