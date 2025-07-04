Earls Barton Primary School converts to academy joining Wellingborough's Hatton Academies Trust

Earls Barton Primary School has converted to an academy joining Wellingborough's Hatton Academies Trust – and out of local authority control.

Hatton Academies Trust (HAT) is a multi-academy trust in Wellingborough and North Northants with Earls Barton Primary School becoming the fifth

trust in the group on July 1, 2025.

Earls Barton Primary School joins Sir Christopher Hatton Academy, Oakway Academy, Victoria Primary Academy and Ecton Village Primary Academy managed from Wellingborough with CEO Rob Hardcastle at the helm.

Earls Barton Primary School has joined Hatton Academies Trust- CEO Rob Hardcastle with co-headteachers Marie Lally and Ben Morris and pupils/ HAT

He said: “It is with real pleasure that we confirm that Earls Barton Primary School has officially joined our family of schools at Hatton Academies Trust.

"As a small local multi-academy trust comprising of four primary settings (including Earls Barton) and one secondary setting, we are so pleased to have such a strong and caring setting as Earls Barton Primary School become part of our journey and I am really looking forward to working with the whole community in the future as everyone continues to secure the very best provision for all of our children.”

Earls Barton Primary School will retain its name, staff team, uniform, curriculum and its school values. Its 450 pupils will remain in the buildings at the heart of the village.

Marie Lally, co-headteacher at Earls Barton Primary School, said: “We are delighted that after careful consideration and many months of research and due diligence, Earls Barton Primary School officially joins Hatton Academies Trust.

“The benefits of joining a strong, values-led, child-centred multi-academy trust such as Hatton Academies Trust are clear and we look forward to combining forces to achieve our school’s vision of offering ‘Excellence in Everything’.”

Co-headteacher Ben Morris added: “School staff at all levels will benefit from being part of a strong multi-academy trust and this will also enhance the educational opportunities and experiences we can offer to the children and families of Earls Barton.

"We look forward to a future of collaboration and of mutual learning with other HAT schools and benefitting from the high levels of support available from the HAT central team.”

