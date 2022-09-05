Earls Barton music festival to raise money for Children in Need

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Old Swan, Earls Barton

The Old Swan pub, The Saxon Tavern and All Saints church hall will all play host to live music performances from Friday, November 18, to Sunday, November 20.

There is a large variety of music genres featuring with rock, pop, and jazz being just a few examples of the music you can expect to hear across the weekend.

Entry is free of charge, but it would be brilliant if the people attending could donate to the worthy cause that is Children in Need while listening to the live performances to help raise money for children across the UK and beyond.