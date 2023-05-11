The coronation that occurred this past week seems to be all anyone has been talking about, and for one Earls Barton man it was all part of his job.

James Mulholland of the Household Cavalry Regiment was marching on the day in what was a ‘highlight’ of his career.

When asked about his feelings before the big day, he said: “A bit of both, the rehearsals were quite long so it built up nerves and excitement.

James Mulholland, a resident of Earls Barton, was part of the coronation proceedings

“It’s a long old day.

"The coronation is, for some people, once in a lifetime.”

The coronation of King Charles III took place on May 6, and James’ involvement in proceedings began bright and early at 4am.

The Household Cavalry Regiment marched from Waterloo to Wellington Barracks, then on to Westminster Abbey to collect the newly-crowned King before marching proudly down the Mall.

The Royal Salute in the Palace Gardens

He participated in the Royal Salute with the regiment in the Palace Gardens thereafter before heading back to Waterloo.

The Household Cavalry Regiment is a branch of the military that specialises in armoured reconnaissance, with a legacy that dates back to 1660. It is segmented into two halves, the Life Guards and the Blues & Royals, the latter of which James is in.

For most of us, seeing the events unfold on the television was enough to feel an immense sense of national pride. However, James had a front seat view of the festivities in what he said was ‘one of the most proud moments in my career.’