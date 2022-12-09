Earls Barton Library and Community Centre is an important part of the village, and this Sunday (December 11) it will host a festive afternoon.

Coffee, handmade crafts and homemade cakes are promised, with Christmas carols being performed on ukuleles from 3pm until 5pm, allowing those attending to truly get into the Christmas spirit.

Six days later, on December 17, Santa will take a break from his ever-mounting list of things to do to visit Earls Barton Library at 10am before he returns to the North Pole at 4pm. Tickets are £2 per child.

Earls Barton Library is getting into the Christmas spirit

The library in Earls Barton’s Broad Street is one of many locations that will host a Warm Space to help those seeking refuge from the cold as winter and the cost of living crisis take their toll.