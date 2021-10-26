Earls Barton house blaze - firefighters remain at scene

Firefighters are still on the scene of a house fire at a large detached property in Earls Barton that has been devastated by a massive blaze.

Pumps from Earls Barton, Wellingborough, Moulton, Brixworth, Mereway, Rushden and Kettering all attended the fire in the house at the junction of Northampton Road and the A4500.

Emergency services received a call just before 7pm yesterday (October 25) to reports that a house was on fire.

Firefighters on the scene

Four firefighters in breathing apparatus and two 45mm jets were used to help douse the flames and stop the spread of the fire, though this could not prevent a partial collapse of the building.

Smoke is still rising from the wreckage of the home set back off the road behind large trees and ash can be seen on pavements and roads nearby.

One neighbour said: "It's a shock to see it on fire. I only live down the road and have always seen the big house behind the trees."

A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: "Thankfully everyone had exited the building and was accounted for, and this meant that crews and the incident commander could formulate a plan to tackle the blaze.

Fire fighters remain on the scene damping down

"On arrival crews discovered that the building was well alight and that the flames had breached the roof and first floor and was spreading rapidly."

A crew from Moulton remains at the scene as well as the a Welfare Pod that provides facilities for firefighters during lengthy incidents.

Utility companies were called to isolate the gas and electrics and workers returned to make the excavations safe.

The house is in Northampton Road, Earls Barton