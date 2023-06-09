A new, affordable barber shop has emerged in Earls Barton as Station Barber looks to curb the cost of haircuts in the village.

As prices for daily essentials are high, Station Barber is bringing a more cost-friendly alternative for those looking to get a trim or shave.

Bijay, one of the barbers at the new establishment, said: "Nowadays it's too expensive everywhere so people seek the cheapest and best deals.

The new business hopes to provide more cost effective cuts in Earls Barton

"We're here to help those people who can't afford too much on a haircut, don't want to spend money, or who want to save money little by little, so we do our best to make them happy with a low price and the best service.”

The building in Station Road was formerly the Old Bakery Tearooms and before it The Filling Station, but now it’s being used for an all together different purpose, offering gents trims for £10, kids and pensioners cuts for £8, as well as shaves for £8.

Bijay has three years experience in the industry, and though Earls Barton has a handful of hairdressers dotted around the village, people have reacted positively to the addition of another in May, with locals taking to Facebook to praise its ‘reasonable’ prices.

On this, Bijay added: "Many people are happy to have us and we are grateful to have kind people like them.”

Station Barber is directly opposite Barker Shoes