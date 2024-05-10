Duo with more than 30 years of experience are proud to watch the growth of their laser clinic

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A duo with more than 30 years of experience combined have been proud to watch the growth of their well-established laser clinic in Northamptonshire.

Tracey Calder founded Elite Laser Clinics, in Wootton Road, Quinton Green, back in 2000 and was joined by her daughter-in-law Kayleigh Wrigg six years ago.

The founder has worked “incredibly hard” over the past quarter of a century to build her “wonderful” laser business, where clients from all walks of life are welcome to indulge in a variety of treatments.

Kayleigh joined Tracey in 2018 and underwent a “big job change” as she wanted a career she could nurture and progress in – and the pair have not looked back since.

“It has always been Tracey’s mission to offer a professional service that feels comfortable,” Kayleigh told the Chronicle & Echo. “Sometimes these treatments can feel very clinical but we make it homely.”

The duo work well as a team and if two people want the same treatment at the same time, to make it a social experience by visiting together, Tracey and Kayleigh offer it in unison.

Kayleigh spoke of how the treatments have evolved from when Tracey first began, with a greater focus on wellness, taking care of our skin and avoiding sun damage in recent years.

“Our bread and butter, and what we do 75 percent of the time, is laser hair removal,” she said. “We also do laser tattoo removal and various facials, including microdermabrasion and radiofrequency microneedling.

“Our machines and treatments are research-driven and have proven results. They’re things we know you’re not wasting time and money on, and will get a good result.”

As well as the more than 30 years of combined experience, clients praise the remote location of the clinic and how “personal and intimate” the experience is.

The children of clients who have stuck by Tracey since she first began in the industry more than 20 years ago have also started visiting Elite Laser Clinics.

Even Love Island’s Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan are frequent visitors to the clinic, and Sanam has been a loyal client since before she graced our television screens.

Kayleigh added: “Word of mouth is really important. When a member of a family or friendship group visits us, they then all come in and think highly of us – and we’re up against some big chains.”

When asked what she believes has been key to Tracey running a successful business for more than two decades, Kayleigh said: “Communication between ourselves and with clients.

“We don’t just want you to come in, ask for your treatment and the job is done. We want to know if it’s better or worse than last time, and what their expectations are. We don’t want to promise if we can’t deliver.”

The pair would like to continue with a steady flow of clients, continuing to listen to their needs and delivering results they are renowned for.