Drugs raids in Wellingborough, Rushden and Irthlingborough - two arrested and cannabis seized

Drugs raids at three locations by Northamptonshire Police have seen large quantities of cannabis and cash seized and two men arrested.

Tip-offs from residents led to four warrants being executed, with two raids in Wellingborough, one in Rushden and another in Irthlingborough.

The raids that took place over two days are part of the focus on 'tackling drugs and anti-social behaviour' by the Wellingborough and East Northants Neighbourhood Policing Team .

The cannabis factory was located inside the Osprey Lane address where 139 plants were discovered

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Nathan Murray, said: “It may be a new year but we are unwavering in our determination to make our neighbourhoods a better place to live for our law-abiding communities who deserve to feel safe and happy in their local areas.

“Drugs are a breeding ground for anti-social behaviour and these warrants were secured as a result of intelligence directly from the community who have to deal with the nuisance things like cannabis factories can bring.

“That’s why we take a zero-tolerance approach and why we will continue taking the fight to this type of criminality.”

Two warrants were undertaken in Wellingborough (on January 5) at addresses in Osprey Lane and Nest Farm Crescent with another one executed in Alfred Street, Rushden.

One of the bags of cannabis found at a property

A cannabis factory was located inside the Osprey Lane address with 139 plants discovered and the Alfred Street address was also found to be a cannabis factory with 80 plants removed by officers.

Inside the Nest Farm Crescent address, a small quantity of class A drugs were found as well as cash.

A 45-year-old man was arrested inside the address on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs and possession of criminal property and was given a conditional caution.

Yesterday (January 6), the final warrant was executed at an address in Holbush Way, Irthlingborough, where an old cannabis factory was found with seven large bags of dried cannabis still in situ. The bags are estimated to be worth £60,000.

Cannabis is bagged as evidence by a Northamptonshire Police officer