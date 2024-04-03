Drug dealers banned by judge from entering Northampton flat after it becomes magnet for crime

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A judge has banned drug dealers and trouble-makers from stepping foot in a Northampton home.

Northampton Magistrates’ Court heard how the privately-owned property in St George’s House, Latymer Close. had become a magnet for crime and was causing misery for nearby residents.

The court was told that windows had been smashed and drug dealers had been breaking into communal doors in order to sell and take heroin. The occupant had been held hostage and dealers repeatedly banged on doors after she refused to let them in.

The flat in Latymer Court, Northampton, had become a target for drug dealers. File image: Google.

Police had previously arrested known drug dealers in the flat.

Trouble had then spread to the homes of other innocent residents, with cars broken into and empty deal bags found in communal areas.

Northamptonshire Police sought a closure order after previous attempts by the female home-owner to prevent the issue failed.

Police solicitor Amir Yaseen appeared before Deputy District Judge Samantha Rastogi on Thursday (March 28) to ask the court to close the flat for three months after a temporary closure notice was served on the owner on Wednesday.

It means the only person allowed in the flat until June 28 is the owner. Others who breach the closure order could face a year in prison.

The order was not contested in court and DDJ Rastogi said: “The evidence is that the owner does not appear to be able to manage people coming in and our of her premises.

"Despite interventions the situation hasn’t improved.