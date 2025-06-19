Drone owner proud to locate missing Northants pup and has received ‘overwhelming’ response

The owner of a drone is proud to have played a part in locating a missing Northamptonshire dog, and has been met with an “overwhelming” response ever since.

George Davies, who uses his drone for family photos and video footage when mountain biking and on holiday, took to the skies to look for missing three-year-old spaniel Arlo.

He first noticed a post on a local Facebook page about the missing dog and attended the search area with his mini drone to see if he could find anything.

George stuck around until 10pm that evening until it was too dark and went back to work as normal the following day, until he saw another post that Arlo remained missing.

He went along once again and did locate Arlo using his drone, before the pup bolted off into some trees and was lost once again.

Thermal Drone Support Bedfordshire, a charity which specialises in using drones for animal search and rescue, then stepped in and with the help of George again the following day, the spaniel was finally reunited with its owner.

“It was amazing,” said George, when asked how it felt to pay a part in the reunion. “I’m glad there was no one around me when I spotted him as I screamed loudly.”

Following this, George was contacted by Thermal Drone Support Bedfordshire and recruited to cover the Northamptonshire area.

He is currently being given the training and support he needs, and money is being fundraised to get the charity a drone with thermal imaging – which George will use so more animals can be reunited with their loved ones across the county.

George is pleased to be able to combine his love of animals and drones in this role as a drone operator, and is pleased that the fundraiser has already reached £1,000.

He concluded: “It’s overwhelming. All the community came together to find Arlo, it’s bonkers.”

For more information and to make a donation to the online fundraising page, click here.