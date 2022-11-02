Drivers warned to expect delays as overturned lorry blocks A508 between Northampton and Brixworth
Lunchtime queues build after pallets spill on road
Drivers are being warned to avoid the A508 between Northampton and Market Harborough after a pallet lorry overturned on Wednesday (November 2).
Traffic sensors showed traffic queuing both ways on the stretch from Pitsford to Brixworth.
Some drivers are being turned back at the southern end of the Brixworth bypass and a recovery team is on the way following the incident at 11am, but a police spokesman said: “We expect it to take a while to clear the road and advise drivers to find an alternative route or expect delays.”
Bus operator Uno says its No 60 service will be diverted and unable to serve Brixworth while the incident is ongoing.