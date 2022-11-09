Drivers warned to avoid A45 after RTC shuts westbound carriageway at Northampton

Drivers are being warned to avoid the A45 heading towards the M1 from Northampton until lunchtime on Tuesday (November 9) after a crash near the Queen Eleanor roundabout led to major delays.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed the road was closed to clear debris and recovery of vehicles following a collision between the junctions Barnes Meadow flyover and the A508 junction. National Highways says there are delays of around 10 minutes on the westbound stretch which could take until noon to clear.