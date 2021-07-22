Drivers warned of weekend closures set for busy Chowns Mill junction

Drivers have been advised to allow extra time for their journeys if travelling through the A45/A6 Chowns Mill junction near Higham Ferrers as work continues apace on the congestion-busting upgrade.

The busy junction is being redesigned to tackle significant congestion with a new layout that will include a ‘half hamburger’ roundabout with a new link road connecting the A6 South and A5028 with the existing roundabout.

Work is on track to allow drivers to travel through the new ‘half hamburger’ island during September. Before it can open, new traffic signals and lighting have to be installed and resurfacing carried out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chowns Mill - how the finished junction will look

Highways England project manager, Dean Holloway, said: “We appreciate that any road closures can be frustrating for people and only do so when absolutely necessary. Once this work is complete, the road will be quieter and safer and it will enable us to reach a major milestone in the scheme – opening up the half hamburger layout.

“There is likely to be some congestion during the closures and we would advise people to allow extra time for journeys and avoid the junction if possible. We would also encourage people to stick to the signed diversion routes.”

To ensure the safety of road workers and road users while the work is carried out, there are some weekday night-time and three weekend half closures of the roundabout.

The weekend closures will take place on the following dates and times:

Chowns Mill

From 8pm Friday, July 30, to 5am on Monday, August 2 - North half closure

From 8pm Friday, August 20 to 5am on Monday, August 23 - North half closure

From 8pm on Friday, September 3 to 5am on Monday, September 6 - South half closure

For live traffic updates follow the @HighwaysEMIDS Twitter feed. The Highways England 24/7 customer contact centre team can also provide up-to-the minute information on 0300 123 5000.