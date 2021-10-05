Driver 'critical' after 3am crash closes M1 in Northamptonshire for nine hours

The M1 remained shut at junction 18 for nine hours following Monday's smash

A driver was said to be in critical condition in hospital on Monday night (October 4) following a smash which closed the M1 in Northamptonshire for around nine hours.

Police confirmed the driver of a grey BMW 320 was rushed to University Hospital Coventry following a collision involving an HGV at around 3.10am.

The northbound M1 was blocked between junction 18 at Crick and the Catthorpe Interchange until just before noon.

Crash investigators from Leicestershire Police are appealing for witnesses.

A spokesman said: "The driver of the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries, his condition has been described as critical.

"The car and HGV were travelling in lane one of the M1 northbound when the collision occurred. Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle beforehand.

"Also, if anyone has video recording equipment installed in their vehicles they are asked to check the footage if they were driving along this route during the early hours of Monday morning."