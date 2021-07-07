Driver caught on camera throwing litter out of the car window at Northamptonshire beauty spot

The offender was caught on camera at Brixworth Country Park

An unsuspecting driver has been slapped with a £100 fine for littering after they were caught on camera throwing their rubbish out of the window while parked at Brixworth Country Park.

The fine was issued by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) who took to its Facebook page to say: "There isn't always a camera there to catch offenders, so if you witness any littering or fly-tipping in West Northamptonshire, please report it to us at http://ow.ly/xUXw50Fp3Gm so we can take action."

Many social media commentors on the post were not happy with the fine and felt it should have been more.

WNC responded by saying: "Thank you for your comments on this post. The maximum fixed penalty notice that councils can issue for littering is £150 and this is set by the Government.

"We currently offer a reduction for early payment, which is why the driver in question paid £100. The worst offenders, or anyone who fails to pay their fixed penalty notice, can be prosecuted, and face fines of up to £2,500 on conviction.