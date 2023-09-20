Driver arrested following fatal car crash on A427 between Corby and Market Harborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an incident in which a woman in her 20s from Kettering died on Sunday, September 17.

Police officers continue to appeal for witnesses after the fatal road traffic collision on the A427, Harborough Road, near to the junction with Hermitage Road in Brampton Ash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crash took place at about 10.30pm on Sunday when a black Mini Cooper travelling from Corby towards Market Harborough left the road.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harborough Road, Brampton Ash at its junction with Hermitage Road/Google

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident is believed to have taken place at about 10.30pm on Sunday, September 17, when a black 52 plate Mini Cooper travelling from Corby towards Market Harborough, left the road for reasons unknown and went down an embankment before colliding with a fence and coming to rest in a field.

“Sadly, the front seat passenger, a woman in her 20s from Kettering, died at the scene.

“A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers investigating the collision would still like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage of the collision.

They are also particularly interested in anyone who may have seen the car before the collision took place as it travelled from Corby towards Dingley.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.