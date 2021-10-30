Drink-driving Wellingborough knife-man banned by court from drinking alcohol

File picture

A man caught in a retail park carrying a knife went on to twice drive a car drunk while on bail.

Georghe Precup, a Romanian who lives in Westfield Road, Wellingborough, was caught in St James' Retail Park, Northampton on November 15 last year with a kitchen knife. The court heard he had also tried to steal property from a female victim.

Then on June 25 this year, the 51-year-old was arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Morrison's car park in Northampton. He was found to be more than twice over the drink drive limit.

After being released, he went on to commit the same offence on October 16, when he was caught in Cliftonville, again twice over the drink drive limit.

He appeared before magistrates in Northampton last week for sentencing.

The bench ordered a period of abstinence from alcohol of 120 days which will be monitored through regular testing. Precup was also given a nine month jail term, suspended for two years. He will be under a curfew from 9pm to 7am for a period of three months and will have to complete fifteen rehabilitation requirement days.

Precup will also carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and is disqualified from driving for two years. He will have to sit a retest in order to gain his licence.