‘Dream come true’ for business owner and seamstress nominated for regional award for the first time

A wedding dress seamstress says it is a “dream come true” to be nominated for a regional award for the first time, after launching her business almost a decade-and-a-half ago.

Amy Cunningham launched Mrs Sew n Sew, located in Haines Road, back in 2010. The haberdashery and alterations shop has remained in the same location ever since.

14 years on, Amy has been named as a regional finalist in the seamstress and tailors category for the East Midlands at The Wedding Industry Awards.

Amy’s career began when she trained as a costume maker in television and film, and she worked in that industry when she left college in 2004. She then married a soldier and embraced her love for history by becoming a military tailor.

Having moved back to Northampton and had her daughter, Amy says working as a costume maker or military tailor was not sustainable with a young family – and she decided to launch Mrs Sew n Sew. It was a natural progression to specialise in wedding dresses.

The business has continued to move with the times, with a greater concentration on alterations and wedding dresses as the years have gone by.

When asked her proudest achievement since founding Mrs Sew n Sew, Amy said: “Keeping it going. It’s been a hard 14 years and I don’t think I expected it to come this far. We’ve grown and adapted, and we’re coming out the other side.”

Amy believes her customers appreciate the relationship she and her colleague Elaine build with them. Many customers have become friends and Amy has seen many people through from their proms to their weddings.

It is the personal experience that keeps them coming back for more, as Amy and Elaine will deal with every part of the service from start to finish.

Talking about being a regional finalist at the upcoming Wedding Industry Awards, Amy told the Chronicle & Echo: “It’s a dream come true. Bridal shops get awards for selling the dresses but there’s never been a category for alterations. It means everything.”

Looking to the future, Amy would like Mrs Sew n Sew to continue on its current trajectory – as well as concentrating on bespoke bridal and designing her own wedding dress collection.

For more information on Mrs Sew n Sew, visit the business’ website here.