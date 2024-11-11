Dream come true for brownie business owner as first day of new pop-up completely sold out

It was a dream come true for a brownie business owner as the first day of her new pop-up in Northampton was a sell out.

Carly Batty founded CBrownies in April 2020, when she could not carry out her day job as a hairdresser during the pandemic and decided to embrace her passion for baking.

Having experimented with different flavours and toppings, Carly’s friends encouraged her to sell her brownies and she had an “unreal” response when she gauged interest on social media.

She sold around 60 boxes in the first week and with the growth of her business, Carly now only does hairdressing for a few clients and puts her “heart and soul” into CBrownies.

What started as just offering brownies has now expanded to loaded croissants, cookies, cookie doughnuts, rocky roads and tiffins – and the founder said the business has “blown up”.

Carly’s customers love how indulgent her creations are, with the sweet treats filled to the brim and loaded with chocolate and toppings. She believes this is what sets CBrownies apart from others.

The business owner’s proudest achievement to date is being a finalist in the ‘best food or drink producer’ category at this year’s Northants Life Awards.

“I made it to the top five and it made me really emotional that people actually voted and believe in me,” said Carly.

CBrownies hosted its first pop-up at Weston Favell Shopping Centre at the end of October and Carly described the “amazing” response which saw her sell out on the first day.

People travelled from across the county especially for her bakes and Carly is continuing to pop-up at the shopping centre until Christmas. The next date is set for November 30, with the stall located outside Weston Favell Library.

It is hoped that this collaboration will continue once a month in 2025, and more information will be shared on this in due course.

“It was so overwhelming and I’m so grateful that people came out just to see me and my bakes,” said Carly. “I got unreal feedback and customers who visited on Saturday came back on Sunday. I’m so grateful for the opportunity to offer my bakes somewhere local to me.

“Being a mum to two girls and showing them that they can do anything if they believe in themselves and follow their dreams really means everything to me.”

CBrownies also regularly hosts a stall at Rushden Lakes and this will resume in spring next year.

Looking to the future of the business, Carly would one day love to see CBrownies written across the front of a cafe.

She concluded: “I’m really excited and hopeful for the future. This is just the start and I hope it will lead me to where I really want to be.”

For more information on CBrownies and the upcoming pop-up dates, visit the business’ Instagram page here.