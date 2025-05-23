Dozens of firefighters at Rushden blaze as tonnes of plastic waste go up in flames and businesses evacuated

Dozens of firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at a recycling facility on a Rushden industrial estate.

Emergency services were called to the fire at Monoworld on the Sanders Lodge Industrial Estate just before 6.30am today (Friday, May 23).

Staff were evacuated from the large warehouse site with Northants Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) deploying 10 fire engines, three turntable ladders, two water bowsers and a high-volume pump.

Firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at an industrial estate in Rushden / NFRS

A spokesman for NFRS said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service is currently dealing with a large fire at a recycling warehouse on Sanders Lodge industrial estate in Rushden.

“Crews were called shortly before 6.30am and on arrival found a fire involving a large quantity of plastic at the premises. The building was evacuated prior to our arrival.

“We currently have 10 fire engines on scene, as well as three turntable ladders, two water bowsers and a high-volume pump. We are receiving cross-border support from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service in dealing with this incident, and we anticipate we will be on scene for the rest of the weekend.

“A section of Wellingborough Road near the warehouse is closed, and due to the large smoke plume coming from the blaze, we are asking people nearby to avoid the area and keep their windows and doors closed.”

Staff at nearby premises have also been evacuated due to the intensity of the blaze.

Residents from across the area have reported seeing the plume of smoke billowing into the sky.

Debris has been seen dropping into gardens and onto homes.