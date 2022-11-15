‘Don’t turn any challenge down and keep going,’ says Northampton woman on 100th birthday

A Northampton woman, who turns 100 today (November 15), says “don’t turn any challenge down and keep going”.

Kathleen Faulkner, who lives in St Crispin Retirement Village, will be celebrating her birthday milestone with a tea party on Saturday (November 19), when she will be joined by 60 family members and friends.

The 100-year-old, who has received her card from King Charles, said: “I can’t believe it’s my 100th birthday.”

Kathleen will be celebrating her birthday milestone with a tea party on Saturday, when she will be joined by 60 family members and friends. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Kathleen was born in London and her mother died just a month after she was born, meaning she was brought up by her grandparents. “I had a very good upbringing,” she said. “I have fond memories of roller skating and dancing in my childhood.”

When the war began, Kathleen wanted to do more to help and decided to join the land army, which is when she moved to Northampton aged 18. She learned to drive a tractor and worked for two contractors for five years.

After the war ended, there was no reason for Kathleen to return to London and she remained in Northampton living in Bugbrooke.

Kathleen went on to have two children – her daughter is now 66 and her son is 63. She now also has five grandchildren and one great grandchild.

One of Kathleen's most treasured memories from her 100 years of life was an invitation to a garden party at Buckingham Palace around 20 years ago. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

When asked what life advice she would go back and tell her younger self, Kathleen said: “Don’t turn any challenge down and keep going. Moving to Northampton was a challenge for me, but I overcame it.”

Kathleen says moving to join the land army changed her views on life significantly. She said: “It taught me to accept people and situations as they were. In London, I wanted to change everything to suit me and when I moved and met people from different walks of life, I learned that wasn’t possible and I mellowed.”

One of her most treasured memories from her 100 years of life was an invitation to a garden party at Buckingham Palace around 20 years ago – after she was invited to an Armistice Service as they wanted a female formerly of the land army to lay a wreath.

Kathleen has now happily lived in her apartment in St Crispin for three years after selling her house to her son, as she became nervous living alone there at night after losing her husband.

Her main hobby is art, and she started an art group in Harpole 17 years ago. Her and her daughter will be visiting the group today for a birthday drink, ahead of a small gathering happening later on in the day at Kathleen’s apartment.

After receiving her birthday card from the King, she took it to the art group to show them and they were very impressed.

On Saturday, a tea party is being held at Harpole Bowls Club where 60 family members and friends will gather to celebrate Kathleen’s milestone.

