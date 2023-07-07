Don’t miss your next chance to support Northampton’s independent businesses this weekend

Now in its third month, Duston Market is back on Saturday (July 8) so make sure you do not miss out on your chance to support Northampton’s independent businesses this month.

The first two events in May and June were hailed successes, with great turnouts of people and a sell-out for one of the traders at the last market.

Held on the second Saturday of each month at the car park in Duston Village Bakery, the aim is to encourage more people to shop with the talented local traders across the town and county.

The concept was first suggested to Jenni Smith, owner of Duston Village Bakery, by George Mullen – who runs sweet shop FlossBox across Northamptonshire and holds a stall at the market every month.

You can enter the event for free and it is set to run from 9am until 3pm on Saturday (July 8), with the next then planned for August 12.

Let’s take a look at this month’s traders that will be available to support and shop from…

FlossBox – This sweet shop is available for events in and around Northamptonshire, and the owner is the founder of Duston Market. Offering bags and tubs of the most nostalgic sweets, as well as delicious candy floss, there will be something for everyone at FlossBox’s stall.

Here are the traders you can support at the Duston Market this Saturday (July 8).

The Biscuiterie – The Biscuiterie is a mobile creperie and dessert truck, which also serves fresh barista coffee, teas and hot chocolate. Everything, besides the Nutella used to top the crepes and waffles if that is what you choose, is freshly homemade by the business’ talented French patisserie chef.

Mint and Dove – Now a Duston Market regular, Mint and Dove is a family-run business selling a quirky and ever-changing array of clothing and accessories. The team has 35 years of retail experience, helping customers discover their style.

Friars Farm – Like Mint and Dove, Friars Farm is also a regular at the Duston Market and is back for more this month. Their artisan chutneys, jams, sauces, preserves, cheeses and condiments will be available, but get them before they go.

Angel Oils Aromatherapy – Angel Oils provide aromatherapy in roller bottles, which is 100 percent natural and organic. You will be able to shop this holistic healing treatment that uses natural remedies to promote health and wellbeing.

The Confectionist – This business’ products are handmade to order and the team has more than 50 years of combined experience in the food and confectionary industry. Every batch of fudge, honeycomb, toffee and brittle is made with love from them to you.

Yarny Dreams – A late addition to this weekend’s market was Yarny Dreams. Making the cutest creations from yarn, these items could be a great addition to your home or as a gift to someone else in your life.

Duston Village Bakery – As always, Duston Village Bakery is open and ready to serve you throughout the duration of the market. Jenni is always happy to see returning customers, as well as welcoming in new and fresh faces.