Don’t get caught short this Christmas in South Northants

Here’s where to get your fuel in the south of the county over the Christmas period

By Debbie Murphy
1 hour ago - 1 min read

You may be out visiting over Christmas so we’ve been checking fuel station opening times.

Shell A5/A43: Open 24 hours all over Christmas

BP A45/Silverstone/McDonalds: Open 24 hours all over Christmas

Make a note of which fuel stations will be closed over Christmas
BP Watling Street, Paulerspury: Open 24 hours all over Christmas

BP A45 Grange Farm (south):Open 24 hours all over Christmas

Shell A45 London Road (north): Open 24 hours all over Christmas

Morrisons Northampton: Christmas Eve 5.30am - 6.30pm, Christmas Day Closed, Boxing Day 9am - 6pm

Tesco Northampton: Christmas Eve 6am - 7pm, Christmas Day Closed, Boxing Day 8am - 7pm

BP Roade Service Station: Christmas Eve 6am - 10pm, Christmas Day 8am - 8pm, Boxing Day 6am - 10pm

BP Northampton Road, Brackley: Open 24 hours all over Christmas

Sainsburys Brackley: Christmas Eve 6am - 7pm, Christmas Day Closed, Boxing Day 10am - 5pm

Tesco Brackley Christmas Eve 6am - 7pm, Christmas Day Closed, Boxing Day Closed