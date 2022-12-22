Don’t get caught short this Christmas in South Northants
Here’s where to get your fuel in the south of the county over the Christmas period
You may be out visiting over Christmas so we’ve been checking fuel station opening times.
Shell A5/A43: Open 24 hours all over Christmas
BP A45/Silverstone/McDonalds: Open 24 hours all over Christmas
BP Watling Street, Paulerspury: Open 24 hours all over Christmas
BP A45 Grange Farm (south):Open 24 hours all over Christmas
Shell A45 London Road (north): Open 24 hours all over Christmas
Morrisons Northampton: Christmas Eve 5.30am - 6.30pm, Christmas Day Closed, Boxing Day 9am - 6pm
Tesco Northampton: Christmas Eve 6am - 7pm, Christmas Day Closed, Boxing Day 8am - 7pm
BP Roade Service Station: Christmas Eve 6am - 10pm, Christmas Day 8am - 8pm, Boxing Day 6am - 10pm
BP Northampton Road, Brackley: Open 24 hours all over Christmas
Sainsburys Brackley: Christmas Eve 6am - 7pm, Christmas Day Closed, Boxing Day 10am - 5pm
Tesco Brackley Christmas Eve 6am - 7pm, Christmas Day Closed, Boxing Day Closed