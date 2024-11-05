Domestic violence event hailed ‘great success’ as group continues to spark important conversations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A recent domestic violence event has been hailed a “great success”, as a county-wide group continues to spark important conversations for those experiencing abuse and survivors.

The Northants Women’s Empowerment Group was set up in May last year by director, advocate and community leader Hannah Martin.

The initiative not only conducts research and advocates for survivors, but hosts events that create a safe space and help people heal on their journeys.

When asked about the impact of having an empowerment group in our county, Hannah told the Chronicle & Echo: “It’s extremely important. As a survivor myself, there was nothing available when I was going through my relationship and I wanted to be the person to help others.

The event took place at The Picturedrome in Kettering Road.

“The group makes people feel seen, heard and understood. It’s healing.”

The group hosted its first domestic violence summit last weekend and Hannah described it as a “great success”. Around 20 people attended The Picturedrome to engage in these important discussions.

Having heard from influential speakers, who are survivors themselves and have gone on to heal in the best ways possible, Hannah hopes attendees went away with the message that they are not alone.

“The feedback has been fantastic,” said Hannah. “New friends were made and other events are being planned. Being part of a community is key to healing.”

Another influential speakers’ day, a Christmas meal and a self defence class are in the pipeline – and Hannah says it is key to bring survivors together, as it can be triggering to socialise with those who do not understand what they have been through.

The founder encourages anyone who resonates with these messages to reach out, as the team members have been there themselves and want to help the best they can.

Hannah wanted to thank Rob White Mentoring for his continued support in making the empowerment group a reality. This initiative forms part of a social hub that he is developing for the benefit of the Northamptonshire community.

Having only been established for almost a year-and-a-half, the hope is to raise further awareness of the group and its events – and the best way to reach out is via their Facebook page.

For more information, visit the Northants Women’s Empowerment Group Facebook page here.