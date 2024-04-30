Domestic abuse organisation sees ‘increase in donations’ since powerful open letter expressed ‘deep concerns’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A domestic abuse organisation has seen an “increase in donations”, including from those who have never supported them before, since it joined with four others to express their “deep concerns” to West Northamptonshire Council.

Eve, which has provided refuge and supported women and families for more than four decades, was the first organisation in the country to create a purpose-built refuge to help survivors escape.

Eve’s CEO Christine Morgan, pictured in the circle, spoke to the Chronicle & Echo a week on from when the open letter was first sent to West Northamptonshire Council.

Cllr Nunn stood down as leader of WNC and cabinet member with immediate effect on April 18. His departure followed mounting pressure to resign after BBC investigations published claims of domestic abuse from five women.

This comes after he was convicted and sentenced to a community order for an assault in 2004 in relation to his second wife.

Despite standing down as leader, Cllr Nunn remains an elected Conservative party member representing the Nene Valley ward in Northampton. He continues to deny the allegations made against him.

Eve’s CEO Christine Morgan, which was first established as the Nene Valley Christian Family Refuge, spoke to the Chronicle & Echo just over a week on from when the open letter was first sent.

The five organisations expressed their concern towards the council’s repeated message that “domestic abuse is a personal matter and that investigation is for the police”.

“Some people don’t feel safe going to the police for all sorts of reasons,” said Christine, when asked why the above is such a dangerous message to send.

“It’s really important people know they can go to people like us and will be believed. When a victim comes to us, we believe them. We take what they say as being the truth.

“If a victim feels they have to prove they’ve been abused first, they possibly won’t come forward. That could lead to all sorts of problems, including their death.”

The open letter also stated the risk of setting back the years of campaign work that domestic abuse organisations have done to progress.

Christine stands by that sentiment and said: “By saying that domestic abuse is a private matter, it puts it back behind closed doors. People could begin to think it is between two people again, and that it has nothing to do with them. People within a relationship might think there is no point in reporting.”

Since the allegations from five women against Jonathan Nunn were publicised, Christine says there has been “an increase in donations to our services” – which includes people who have never donated before.

“It feels as though people have heard about us through the campaigns, looked us up and made a donation,” the CEO added.

Though the five organisations believe the framing of particular messages from WNC has been “damaging”, Christine does not believe it has affected the reputation of domestic abuse services across West Northamptonshire.

She said: “All are known for delivering good services to the people we work with.”

Eve, together with the Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service, Northamptonshire Rape Crisis, Creating Equalz, and the Black Women’s Domestic Abuse Group, drafted the letter on Friday, April 19. The groups share a “very close working relationship”.

In a response from Anna Earnshaw, chief executive at WNC, she invited the groups to meet with her to discuss the council’s “continued commitment to stopping domestic violence, to show a united and strong stance about how victims are supported”.

Christine confirmed they are currenting working towards arranging a date to make this happen and when asked if she believes it will be effective in reaching Anna’s goal, Christine said: “I hope it will.”

The Eve CEO was also asked what she believes WNC needs to do to prove their commitment to combating domestic abuse and supporting victims.

“This needs to be discussed at the meeting,” said Christine. “We need to agree a way forward.”

For any domestic abuse survivors, support and helpline phone numbers and email addresses can be found online at www.eve.org.uk.